Sharon Pierson Evans, age 81, of Plymouth, Utah, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2021, in the Plymouth Ward LDS Chapel, 16925 N 5200 W. Riverside, Utah, with Bishop Marshall officiating. A viewing will be held that morning at 9 a.m. also in the Plymouth Ward LDS Chapel. The interment will follow the service at the Malad, Idaho, cemetery. Please visit www.ruddfuneralhome.com for more information, to livestream the event and/or to leave a message or share a thought!
Sharon’s full obituary will appear in the Wednesday, Aug. 25 edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
