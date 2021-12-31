Sharon Davies passed away July 17, 2021. She had lymphoma but ultimately died from sepsis and pneumonia. She was at her river house in Hagerman, Idaho, and was surrounded by family.
Sharon grew up in Nampa and McCall, Idaho. She was the middle child in a family of six kids. She was the first girl after three boys and was treated as the baby, loved and admired.
She grew up on the cusp of the 60s and after a short marriage and having her daughter, Heidi, she left that marriage and turned to a hippie lifestyle living in McCall for two years before moving to San Fransisco where she lived for three years before traveling in Mexico and Central America. Subsequently, she met and fell in love with Terry. They then left for India and Nepal where they lived with a Tibetan lama for the next year.
Sharon and Terry had two more children. Zoey was born on the South Fork of the Salmon River in a tent, and it wasn’t for a month after that they found out that he had Down syndrome. He continues to live with them.
Caramiya was born four years later in a condo on the big island in Hawaii. She now lives in Maui with her husband and three children.
Their many travels ultimately led to their business, Davies-Reid: retail stores that sell goods collected on their travels. Over the years of returning to Pakistan and Afghanistan, Terry and Sharon started the refugee weaving project. They worked with displaced people of Afghanistan to make organic handwoven rugs that would become the backbone of Davies-Reid.
Sharon was the organizing force of the business, and they expanded it into several stores in Jackson Hole and Park City. The flagship store is in Ketchum, Idaho, which they made into their primary residence. Sharon was a natural host and great cook and loved to share her home with her many friends. She was always the most graceful and amusing person.
They would spend the weekends at the river, gardening working in the vineyard and soaking in the geothermal hot water.
Sharon, Terry and Zoey spent several months a year at their home in Haiku, Hawaii, where they spent their days playing with their grandchildren, Tristan, Evie and Tate.
Sharon loved people and would interact with everyone in her path and made everyone a little happier.
She will be missed by everyone who felt the warmth of her love.
