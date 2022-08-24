Serena Rhinelander Stewart passed peacefully onto her next adventure in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the company of family and friends.
Serena was a graduate of Ethel Walker's, Sarah Lawrence College and UCLA School of Architecture. After designing homes in the Ketchum/Sun Valley area for 30 years, Serena bought a magnificent sailboat and circumnavigated the world before retiring to her beloved hometown of New York City.
She lived a life of continual adventure and had wonderful stories which she love sharing with family and friends. She was brilliant, funny and uncensored. A true original, Serena will be missed by friends and family all over the world.
Contributions in her honor can be made to Hope Lodge in New York City where she was a long time volunteer.
