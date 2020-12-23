Hail fellow, well met. Sean Timothy Higgins passed away Sept. 23, 2020, at the age of 56.
He was born in Chicago, Ill., the sixth of 10 children of Dr. Gerald Higgins and Lucia Higgins.
He is survived by the love of his life, Lynn, and his daughter, Samantha, and son, Connor.
He loved Notre Dame football (Go Irish), a good cigar and a cold Grumpy’s schooner. He graduated from Bishop Gorman High School in 1982 and SMU in 1987, and received his Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara University in 1990. Sean spent his legal career in Nevada’s gaming industry. He was general counsel for Herbst Gaming, and thereafter an executive at Golden Entertainment. Sean, together with his two brothers, Kevin and Michael, own the Irish pub Three Angry Wives in Las Vegas. If you entered a room, you always knew Sean was there; as a friend said, “Heaven just got a little louder.”
He will be missed and remembered with love and laughter by his entire family, which, in addition to Lynn, Samantha and Connor, includes his mother, Lucia, his nine brothers and sisters, Maureen (Jack), Mary Beth (Eric), Michael, Brigid, Kevin (Ana), Brian (Lisa), Shannon (Chris), Terry (Beth) and Rory (Colby)), and so many nieces and nephews who adored him. We love you, Sean.
The family had a private service and burial followed by an Irish wake at Grumpy’s on Oct. 3 in his beloved Sun Valley. He is buried in the Ketchum Cemetery next to his father, Gerald, and nephew, Joe.
