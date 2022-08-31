Sean Flynn, a man who devoted every ounce of his love and energy into his beautiful family, died Sunday, Aug. 28, at the University of Utah Hospital. Sean died as a result of injuries suffered in a mountain biking accident in Deer Valley, Utah.
Sean Michael Flynn was born Aug. 6, 1978, to Errol and Mary Ann Flynn, an attorney, and a teacher. He grew up in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, participating in Boy Scouts, achieving the honor of Eagle Scout. He was on the high school tennis and cross-country teams and spent endless hours in the outdoors with his family cultivating his love of hiking, skiing, paddling and running. Sean attended Notre Dame University where he participated in the Notre Dame cycling club while earning a degree in civil engineering.
After graduation, he took a job in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, but quickly realized that the West was where he was meant to be. Sean, subsequently, took a “tour” of ski towns where he knew he had friends and a place to stay. When he walked into Galena Engineering, the firm wanted to hire him immediately. Two weeks later, he had retrieved his belongings from the East and was working as an engineer in the Wood River Valley.
It is no surprise that Sean met his future wife, Lydia Terry, while skiing on Baldy. In 2008, they were married. Their sons Henry, Jack, and Spencer were born in 2010, 2012 and 2014, respectively.
Within just a few years, he became part-owner then full owner of Galena Engineering. Sean’s work ethic was hard to fathom. Countless evenings, after a full day of work, then fun and dinner with the family and putting the boys to bed, Sean would head back to the office to work.
Sean found great joy adventuring in the outdoors, applying his engineer’s attention to detail and analytical mind to every endeavor he took up, whether biking, telemark skiing or kayaking. Perhaps one of his greatest joys in life was passing on that love of the outdoors and athleticism to his three fine sons. Sean had a remarkably busy work life, but every free moment he had he spent on one adventure or another with his boys and his wife.
Sean Flynn is survived by his parents, Errol and Mary Ann Flynn of Florida; father- and mother-in-law, Sean and Lou Ann Terry of Ketchum; his wife, Lydia Flynn, and their boys, Henry, Jack and Spencer; his sister, Marney Clark, brother-in-law Casey, and their children, Emmet and Keira, of Virginia.
This kind, thoughtful man, with an irrepressible sparkle in his eye, will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and community who loved him.
