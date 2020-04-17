Longtime member of the Sun Valley community Saul Turteltaub died in his home in Beverly Hills on April 9, 2020.
Saul first came to Sun Valley as a busboy in 1954, fulfilling a wish to visit he had held since watching Sun Valley Serenade as a child. His time that summer led to a lifelong friendship with Sun Valley local Andy Spiegel and a strong desire to return some day.
That day came in 1977. He returned on vacation with his family and fell back in love with Sun Valley, and he and his wife, Shirley, ended up purchasing a condo just a few weeks later. Then in 1999, as grandchildren started arriving, they bought a home on Fairway Road. Saul enjoyed not just the beauty of Sun Valley but the community as well, making countless friends, while also supporting the Lee Pesky Learning Center and the Wood River Jewish Community Center.
Professionally, he was a prolific comedy writer and producer for classic TV shows such as “That Girl,” “Sanford and Son” and “What’s Happening.”
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Shirley Turteltaub, two sons, two daughters-in-law and five grandchildren.
Commented