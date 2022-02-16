Sara Harriet Watson

Sara Harriet (Williams) Watson passed away peacefully Jan. 18, 2022, at her home in Mount Vernon, Washington. She was born June 26, 1937, in Seattle to her parents Helen and DeWitt Williams and was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Watson Jr. She is survived by her sister, Sandra (Peachy) Smalling (Jay); daughter, Debbie Gudmundsson (Petur); sons, Brad Watson and Edward Watson III; cousins, Kelley Moldstad (Karen) and Nels Moldstad (Marlene); seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Sara attended St. Nicholas School for girls in Seattle, Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, and graduated from the University of Washington in 1959. She married the love of her life, Ed, on July 18, 1959, in Seattle, and they made their home in Mount Vernon. They later moved to Ketchum, Idaho, to spend the winters doing what she loved most, which was skiing. She was also a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church and volunteered for Hospice. She and Ed spent the spring and fall in Maui, but were always in Mount Vernon for Christmas holidays. They also enjoyed many years on their boat traveling the San Juans and Alaska. Recently they returned home to Mount Vernon where she was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Sara loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was part of the “Gourmet Group” for over 60 years and was also a member of P.E.O. in Ketchum and Mount Vernon.
Memorials in Sara’s name may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 201 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley, Idaho 83353.
Services will be held in Mount Vernon, Washington, on March 4, 2022.
