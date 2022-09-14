Sandra Kelly

Sandra Anne Kelly, known as Sandy, passed away at St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center on Sept. 4 from an aggressive metastatic cancer. She was surrounded by family and went on to her next adventure with no regrets and filled with all of the love in the world.
A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. The celebration will take place at the Kelly home at 106 N. Angela Dr. in Hailey. Her family asks that you wear something fun (a funky hat, your party pants, etc.) to honor her lively and fun-loving spirit. The brighter the better. The celebration will begin at her house and will progress into a short parade down to the river. Anyone who felt touched by Sandy’s spirit is welcome to attend; we look forward to seeing all who knew her. For more information and a full obituary please visit the Wood River Chapel webpage.
