Sandra J. Christiansen

Sandra (Sandy) J. Christiansen, 84, of Hailey, Idaho, passed away after a brief illness on May 14, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.
Don and Sandy met in 1956 in Torrance, California. They married on July 14, 1957, and went on to have four children: Debbie, Mike, Brian and Sherry.
They moved to Hailey in 1972.
Mom loved camping, hiking and scrap-booking. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, she also volunteered at Bellevue and Hailey elementary schools, The Hunger Coalition and ARCH.
As a devoted Catholic at St. Charles Church, she worked in the kitchen at the Basque Dinner, making treats for coffee hour and many other events.
Sandy joins her husband, Don; mother, Barbara; father, William; brother, Bill; and nephew, Jeff.
She is survived by her sister, Marsha Riemann and her brother, Larry Post; her children Debbie (Randy) Wright, Mike (Shelly) Christiansen, Brian (Brigitte) Christiansen, Sherry (Kyle) Broadie and 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
