On Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, Sandra Bridges Ovard, loving wife, mother, mia and third-generation Hailey resident passed away at age 77.
She was born in Hailey at her grandparents’ apartment above Dr. Wright’s office, currently Christopher and Co., Dec. 22, 1942. Sandy, her mother Jane and brother and best friend Mike traveled from the east by rail, coming home for visits with her grandparents, Dutch and Garnett Rember. They came home to stay at the start of her eighth grade. She loved living in Hailey, and lived there all of her adult life. She was a proud graduate of Hailey High School.
On Aug. 7, 1961, she married the love of her life, David Ovard. They made their home in Hailey with their three children, Michele (Bernie) Johnson, David Jr. (Angie) and Angela (David) Larit. Her brother Tom Bridges and his wife, Val, were frequent visitors along with many members of the extended family.
She loved them all very much, but probably not as much as she loved her grandchildren—Alex Dunn, Sam Johnson, Madison (Jessica) Ovard, Crystal (Justin) Todd and Chanté Dunn. But her great-grandchildren, her “younger men,” were the light in her eyes—Wyatt, Waylon and Summit Dunn and Maximus Ovard. She would tell everyone she preferred spending time with younger men, and never clarified that they were her great-grandchildren. This made her youngest daughter laugh, and her oldest daughter roll her eyes.
Atkinsons’ and the post office were daily social hours where she laughed and visited with everyone there, especially the employees. She had worked at the Liberty Theatre, the Sage Shop, a women’s clothing store, and the Liquor Store, welcoming customers and sharing special bonds, some good, some not so good, with each of them. You could see her and her best friend since eighth grade, Betty Brooks, walking the streets of Hailey in the evenings talking about the day, the sunset and who lived where.
When coming over Timmerman Hill, she would exclaim she was entering God’s country.
Her family and friends were her life, and she loved them all very much, praying for them every night. She spent her last day on earth with family and friends, either in person or on the phone, and died peacefully in her own home, on her own terms. When God called her home, she was ready. Her Dave came to take her dancing endlessly at the celebration on the other side.
She will be missed by everyone who ever knew her. A celebration of life will be held in the spring, when we can all hug, laugh and tell stores of a life well lived. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hunger Coalition or Hospice of the Wood River Valley.
