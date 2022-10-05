Sam was born to parents Charlie and Mary on Oct. 24, 1971, in Nampa, Idaho. Sam passed on Sept. 26, 2022, in Boise, 26 days after losing his wife Becky.
Sam moved with his family to the Wood River Valley in 1978. It was a perfect match. He swam and fished the river, climbed the hills, and made lifelong friends.
Sam had good grades and enjoyed the G.A.T.E. program in his early years. He did all the sports while in junior high school and received the Scholar Athlete award, along with the Citizenship award.
Sam was a natural athlete and starred in football and soccer while in high school. He was elected student body president on a write-in vote and was on the yearbook committee.
Sam graduated from Wood River High in 1990. He then attended Boise State for a degree in construction management. He decided to join a large steel erection company in Boise. He finished his iron workers apprenticeship and worked in management.
Sam enjoyed Boise and became a rock climber. He climbed in Nevada and Idaho. His favorite climb was the Elephant’s Perch in the Sawtooths.
Sam loved and married Becky Witt on Sept. 29, 2018. They were a perfect match. Becky’s death devastated Sam. He had waited so long to find her, and then lost her.
Sam worked in steel fabrication and was able to acquire Riverside Welding and Fabrication in Eagle, Idaho. He owned the business until his death.
Sam was an amazing man. He listened, he shared, he encouraged, he gave of himself, he cared, he laughed, he loved.
Sam is survived by his father, Charlie; his mother, Mary; his brother, Brandon (Jackie); his nephew, Wyatt; his niece, Morgan; all of Bellevue; Uncle Darrell (Cindy); Uncle Ron; Uncle Don; Uncle Dave (Karen); Aunt Vera; Aunt Annie (Katherine); and many cousins.
Sam has passed. We are left with our memories. He was a blessing we all shared. We find comfort in knowing he is in God’s care and is reunited with Becky.
“Come to me all of you who are weary and I will give you rest.”
