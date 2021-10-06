Samuel Williams Meek III of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away Sept. 16, 2021, with his beloved family by his side after a vacation with his sons in Sun Valley.
Sam was born in New York City on April 11, 1955. He was son to Joanne Marston and Samuel Williams Meek Jr. He is survived by Dana Winters, his life partner of 21 years; his children, Sam IV, and Sam’s wife, Kristin, of Marshal, Virginia; Alex and his wife, Tara, of Mill Valley, California; and Hunter, of Lolo, Montana; as well as their mother, Meg Holgate, and grandchildren, Oliver, Ansely, Pippa, and a baby girl on the way. In addition, Sam is survived by his three sisters, Nina Meek, Dorothy Porter, and Fleuri Macintyre; and his nieces and nephews.
Growing up, Sam lived in Bedford, New York, and then Greenwich, Connecticut, where he attended Greenwich Country Day, Eaglebrook School and Berkshire School, Stowe Mountain School and went on to undergraduate at Rollins College.
Sam began his career in financial advertising at Doremus & Company, followed by Paine Webber, A.G. Edwards & Sons, Searle & Company, Morgan Stanley, Allen Company, Source Capital Group and recently joined SCM Capital where he continued his investment banking practice.
Rooted in nature, sports, family, and social gatherings, Sam loved shooting, riding, sailing the shores of New England, skiing in Sun Valley, fly fishing and rafting the Idaho rivers. He also enjoyed surf casting in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, and canoeing in Mastigouche Fish and Game club, Quebec. He was a skilled racquet player. Dana and Sam relished time on their boat navigating the waterways of Wilmington with friends and family.
Sam was a member of The Brook Club and The Pilgrims of the United States. He deeply loved his parents, grandparents, and cherished spending time with his three sons.
The Meek family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise, Idaho, who stood by our family through his final days. Their compassion and guidance truly helped our family and, above all, Sam, up until his last breath.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Luke’s Hospital in Sam’s name: https://www.stlukesonline.org/about-st-lukes/donate-or-volunteer/make-an-online-donation, or alternately to your favorite charity, in his name.
A celebration of life will be held at Christ Church, Greenwich, Connecticut, on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m.
