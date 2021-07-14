Sally Jan Hunt passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday May 31, 2021, with her husband, Horace, by her side. A celebration of Sally’s amazing life will take place at her home on Aug. 7, 2021. Formal invitations will be forthcoming. Please email Horace at hdhuntiii@gmail.com with any questions.
