Sun Valley, ID (83353)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.