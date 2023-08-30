Rudolph "Rudy" Kerzan's journey ended on July 31, 2023, when he was 76, at Swedish Hospital in Edmonds, Washington.
Born on Feb. 11, 1947, in Evergreen Park, Illinois, the oldest of four boys, Rudy's life was a testament to creativity, resilience, and a passion for the arts.
In 1973, he married Nancy Klein, a union of love that thrived for decades until her passing last year.
Rudy embraced music. He attended Berklee College of Music, studying music theory and mastering classical and jazz guitars. His professional career spanned multiple positions at Sun Valley Company and FSA, among others earlier in his career.
Living on Whidbey Island since 2001, Rudy handcrafted custom archtop guitars, nurtured his gardens, played music, and loved spending time with his family and friends.
Predeceased by his wife and brothers, Rudy's legacy lives on through his love for family and boundless creativity. Rudy is survived by his son Radha, and countless friends and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to local music education programs are welcomed.
