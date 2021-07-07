Roy William Murdock passed away peacefully with family and friends by his side on June 29, 2021, following a sudden stroke.
Roy was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1939, the fourth child of Harold and Edna Murdock. As a young boy, Roy moved with his family to Los Angeles, Calif., where the Murdocks established an aerospace manufacturing company that would support most American air and space programs of the late 20th century. After serving in the Navy, he attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he met his future wife, Judi Corbett of Solvang, Calif. He joked that he “received his degree” in water skiing and playing cribbage. They were married in 1964 and settled in Rolling Hills Estates in a home where they would live and raise their family over 40 years.
Roy was a man of many talents, which is reflected in the diversity of his work and avocations. While he remained involved in Murdock, Inc., he purchased a small metal finishing business from his family in the 1970s and built Coast Plating, Inc. into a thriving enterprise over many years. Roy was close to all his longtime employees and loved to “talk shop” with his friends and colleagues. He was a mentor to other small business owners, becoming involved in many ventures over the years. Roy sold the business in 2007, and the Murdocks retired to Bainbridge Island, Wash.
Roy was a long time Rotarian, both in Gardena, Calif., and Bainbridge Island. He believed in the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self,” and approached every project with passion. The Murdock family was active in the 4-H Youth Development Program, raising countless chickens in their suburban back yard, as well as many guide dog puppies, which Roy and Judi continued after the kids were grown. Throughout his life, Roy always had his dog at his side. He was a gentleman farmer, moving dirt around his San Diego property with (very) large tractors, and planting fields of pumpkins, pistachios and other crops.
Roy and his family loved to spend time together at their long-time vacation home in Sun Valley, Idaho. An avid fly fisherman, Roy loved tromping through the icy waters of the Salmon River in search of spring steelhead. Even in his retirement, Roy maintained a machine shop and enjoyed working on his 1/8 scale steam locomotives. He delighted in offering train rides to local families, both in Torrance, Calif. and Port Orchard, Wash. Roy and Judi had recently resettled in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. Roy was a Master Mason with the Free and Accepted Masons of Calif.
Roy is survived by Judi, his wife of 57 years, his son Jeffrey (Mathew) of Seattle, daughter Kimberly (Michael) of Rancho Palos Verdes, and grandson Tal of Long Beach. He also leaves his sister, Margaret Hupp, of Hailey, Idaho. A service to commemorate Roy’s life will be held at Wayfarer’s Chapel in Palos Verdes on Tuesday, July 6. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in his name to The Rotary Foundation or to Mountain Humane pet shelter in Hailey, Idaho.
