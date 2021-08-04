Ross W. McLaughlin, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away surrounded by his caring family at his home in Lake Oswego, Oregon, on Saturday, July 17, 2021, after a brave battle with cancer. He was 89. Ross was born in Seattle, Washington, a treasured day for his dear parents, William Lewis McLaughlin and Olive Robinson McLaughlin. His spirit now joins them and that of his adventurous older sister, Zoe McLaughlin Schwendeman.
Ross’ first five years were filled with outdoor adventures living near the rushing rapids of the Skagit River in Newhalem, Washington. The family then moved to Seattle where his dad worked for Seattle Public Light and his mother taught first grade for 40 years. Ever the outdoorsman, creative thinker and problem solver, he became an Eagle Scout and was Senior Class President at Roosevelt High School, graduating in 1950 and serving in the U.S. Navy Reserves until 1954. He loved being a University of Washington Husky and participated in the Big “W” Club, was varsity ski team captain, ran track and graduated with a degree in Business Administration while beginning life-long friendships with his fraternity brothers in Delta Kappa Epsilon, many of whom were mountaineers with him, scaling the major peaks of the Pacific Northwest and following him to race down the powder-laced mountains of Idaho.
It was at a mountain ski lodge that Ross met his beautiful wife, Glenda Geib from Wilbur, Washington. The lovebirds married in Spokane in 1962 and lived shortly in Seattle before Ross’ company, Kaiser Cement and Gypsum Corporation, offered him a sales opportunity in Great Falls, Montana (fitting industry as Ross was a Freemason and Shriner—Nile Temple, Seattle, all his life). The pair grew very fond of their new Montana friends, and began a family, bringing Ross Albert and Shannon Rose into the world. His love of the mountains was clearly apparent when he then purchased a vacation home in Sun Valley, Idaho, where he and Glenda spent much time with treasured friends in their later life. An advancement opportunity with Kaiser in 1972 moved him to beautiful Boise, Idaho, where they put down new roots and dusted off their boots on a five-acre farm, raising their children with cows, a horse and new lifelong friends. He continued to be an active member in the Associated General Contractors and state cement organizations and furthered his education in Finance and Business Management at Northwestern and Boise State Universities.
In 1980, the family moved to Lake Oswego, Oregon, as Ross continued his advancement with Kaiser, retiring in 1997, though still remaining close with the many customers he befriended in all corners of the Pacific Northwest. He built more wonderful relationship with his time on the Portland Chamber of Commerce, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and many other golf, social and philanthropic organizations.
Throughout his adventurous life Ross enjoyed being a pilot, mountain climber, ski racer, certified ski instructor and Red Cross Mountain Rescuer. He continued his skiing in Sun Valley well into his 80s and enjoyed his many friends in the Ancient Skiers Organization. With a talent for art, he sculpted with the U.S. Snow Sculpting Team (and even traveled to Japan to participate in competition). Some of his many hobbies included painting, photography, traveling, golfing, astronomy (of course, he had to build his own telescopes!) and woodworking. He even tried his hand at entrepreneurship with 'Ross Ski Edger' and 'Just For Fun' recreational crafts, though he definitely gave away way more products than he sold.
More than anything, he was a devoted husband, compassionate friend, loving father and amazingly engaged grandfather who patiently taught his grandkids to golf, ski, paint, woodwork and travel the world. Truly, he lived his life to the fullest in every way.
He is survived by his loving wife, Glenda, his two children, Ross (and his wife, Karen) and Shannon (and her husband, David), his sister-in-law, Marian, four grandsons, John Ross, Ryan, Drew and Christopher and many loving nieces and nephews. He will be missed so dearly as he was such a kind and humble role model, witty and wise, and always caring and compassionate for his dear friends and family.
A celebration of life for Ross will be held in Lake Oswego in late October. Donations can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Portland, 3101 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd. Portland, OR 97239 (shrinershospitalsforchildren.org) or a charity of your choice.
Commented