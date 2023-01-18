Roselyn (Penny) Monger

Roselyn (Penny) Buskey Monger, 78, died peacefully surrounded by family on Jan. 5, 2023, in Boise, Idaho, from dementia.
Born in Washington, D.C., Penny is survived by her loving husband, James R. Monger; her sister, Chery Buskey; her daughter, Toni Monger Himmelman; granddaughter, Paris Rose Himmelman; half-brother, Gary Smith; and half-sister, Valerie Smith of Tucson, Arizona.
She lived her life to the fullest and was well known for her fun and creative ways to spin the events of the year into a hilarious contemplation that she called the Mongers' Christmas Letter. Many friends eagerly awaited this yearly tradition, which began in 1979 and continued until she could no longer write.
Penny loved the Wood River Valley and was an active volunteer for the Sun Valley Writers' Conference. She loved her PEO sisters and her bridge club and treated each new friend like family. She loved being a mother and grandmother most of all.
If you would like to visit her, she will be resting with her “Hole in the Wall Gang” at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in the columbarium wall in Sun Valley, Idaho.
A celebration of life will be announced in the spring. If you would like to celebrate her today and everyday, spread love and kindness in everything you do.
