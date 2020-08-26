Floyd Willis III (Ron) died on Aug. 12, 2020, of cardiac arrest. He was born on Nov. 24, 1937, in Chico, Calif.
Ron practiced law in Rockville, Md., for his entire career. He and his wife, Carolyn, owned a second home in Sun Valley, Idaho, for over 30 years. He absolutely loved Sun Valley and was happiest when his home was filled with friends and family sharing his happy place. He participated in the annual Killebrew Thompson Golf Tournament for at least 25 years. Ron had a passion for his dogs, his sports teams and his vintage Jaguars. Locals knew Ron was in town when they spotted his 1979 Silverado Suburban or his 1960 maroon Jaguar on the road.
His character was defined by generosity, kindness, honesty, loyalty and humor. His death leaves a giant hole in the heart of all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his son, Eric (Kiersten); his daughter, Lara (Dan James); and four grandchildren.
