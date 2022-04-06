Roger Steiner: What an awesome life!
In 1969, Apollo 11 landed on the moon, Woodstock rocked the world, and on Feb. 7 of that momentous year, Roger Steiner was born in Pocatello, Idaho. He left us suddenly on March 16, 2022, from a rare complication of epilepsy.
With the opportunity for his dad to work as a pharmacist at Chateau Drug, Roger and his family moved from southeast Idaho to Ketchum in 1974. One of his classmates remembers Rog’s first day arriving in Kathy Reiman’s kindergarten class. Rog joined the circle to listen to the teacher read, but half-way through, he surprised the class by raising his hand to ask if he could read to the group. He stepped up to the front of the classroom, sat down in the teacher’s chair, and finished the story. From the first day in school, his new friends realized, “This boy is different, a cut above.” By second grade at Hemingway Elementary, Roger had decided to play both the violin and ice hockey—quite the combo—revealing a genuine aptitude for learning and his diverse talents from artistic to athletic.
Roger became a violinist, playing a very special instrument brought from Switzerland by his grandfather in the early 1900s. He played at weddings, recitals, was a part of a few of the first Laughing Stock productions, and eventually played in one of the local Seattle symphony orchestras. He wrote and sang original compositions, brightening many gatherings with his musical entertainment.
A student at Wood River Junior High and High Schools, Roger graduated from Sun Valley Community School in 1987, going on to earn a B.A. in History with a Music minor from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, in 1991. Encouraged that he could pretty much do or be anything he wanted, Roger, like so many other Wood River Valley kids, set out undaunted to see the world, in his words, with “wanderlust and exploration” as his guide.
Having spent a year abroad in Paris during college, he later moved to Costa Rica, where he worked as a barista and cultivated an expertise in sustainable coffee growing. Fluent in both French and Spanish, Rog covered the globe on foot, bike, and even by boat along the Mekong River. Roger explored Europe, Asia, Mexico and South America. Just two months ago, he and his husband, Joel, walked among the ancient Mayan pyramids of Chichén Itzá and Tulum. His travels inspired his writing, described as “sharp, compassionate and funny.” Roger journaled, published restaurant reviews, took writing classes, and shared his experiences through literary expression.
Growing up in the Wood River Valley fostered a closeness to nature, and Roger maintained a very physically active lifestyle that included year-round outdoor activities. A beautiful fly-caster, he spent many enjoyable days with his dad, Gene, fishing on streams and lakes in Idaho, Montana and Washington. He shared a passion for bicycling with his mom, Sharon, traveling roads and dirt trails together around the U.S., Spain and Portugal. A natural athlete, Roger grew up skiing Baldy and was at home on both alpine and Nordic skis. His skiing and hiking adventures took him throughout the mountains in the U.S. and Canada. Above all, Roger shared his love of fishing, biking, hiking and skiing with others.
After college, Roger taught drama at his alma mater, Sun Valley Community School. He then moved to Boise, working in restaurants to hone his culinary skills and hosting legendary dinner parties. Most importantly, in Boise, he continued to grow and broaden his horizons with the support of a loving family of friends who remain close to this day.
In 2000, Roger relocated to Seattle where he met the love of his life and partner of 21 years, Joel Williams. They moved into their home in West Seattle and were able to marry in 2007. They spent Roger’s remaining years together between their dual communities of Seattle and Austin, and with their family and friends in Idaho, sharing their life and love with their best four-footed friend, Alfie.
In 2004, Roger launched his career as a residential real estate broker from West Seattle almost entirely by word-of mouth: his friends referred clients and many of his clients became friends. His passion for work coupled with his authentic kindness and consideration for others was also evidenced by his accolades. He was awarded the research-based Five Star Professional Award 11 years in a row recognizing service excellence. Testimonials from many clients praised Roger as knowledgeable, insightful, professional, friendly and patient. Rog was an expert at making people feel loved and appreciated.
While Roger was an extraordinarily accomplished individual on so many fronts, his real gifts were found in his kind heart, in his innate ability to make, keep and cherish friends, and in his advocacy for social and environmental causes that would help make a better life for others.
Roger’s presence brought light into the world. He was funny, full of wit and hilarious sarcasm, and had an infectious smile that radiated positivity and enthusiasm. As one of his close friends wrote, “Roger was one of the most vibrant, creative, funny and talented people ever to grace this earth.”
Fulfilling the promise of the year of his birth, Roger was a rocket man, a rock star, and a rock—he anchored those around him and encouraged them to be their best selves. Roger was also a ray of light. The star he leaves behind will continue to shine brightly through everyone he loved, and everyone who loved him.
Preceded in death by his brother Eric in 1975, Roger is survived by his parents, Sharon and Gene Steiner of Ketchum; his husband, Joel Williams, of Seattle; and his uncles, aunts, and cousins in California. Celebrations of life for Roger will occur in Ketchum and Seattle this summer at dates yet to be determined.
Roger cared about many people and places. Some of his favorite organizations are the Idaho Conservation League, the Seattle YMCA Social Impact Center, or the OutRight Action International LGBTIQ Fund.
