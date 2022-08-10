Our loving sister and friend, Rochelle Hall, passed away on June 3, 2022, at her home in Hagerman, Idaho.
Rochelle was born Aug. 21, 1956, in Bay City, Michigan. She went to high school in Kemmerer, Wyoming. She participated in Junior Legislature, played on the volleyball team and was the statistician for the football team. She went to college for a year at the University of Wyoming.
Rochelle then moved to Denver and for 11 years she worked in grocery stores in produce. While in Denver, she became a Denver Broncos fan. Later she moved to Idaho, where she met the love of her life, Rob Hall. They lived in Bellevue, Idaho. Rochelle worked at Atkinsons' Market as a produce manager.
She loved reading and writing short stories. She enjoyed fresh flowers and had a passion for cooking. In 1991, she won the Idaho Beef Cook-off for her sesame seed beef recipe. She then went onto the National Beef Cook-off in Colorado Springs.
She always had time and a smile for anyone she met. Rochelle is survived by sister, Diana Miton; brother, Larry Podleski; brother, Mark Podleski; brother, Derek Podleski; and sister, Kendall Jasmor. She will be deeply missed and will forever be in our hearts.
