Tim Daley was born to Robert and Ona Daley in Jerome, Idaho, on April 29, 1938. He graduated from the University of Idaho with a B.S. in business, a master’s in accounting and a J.D. from the law school. He moved to Boise after graduation, working first as an accountant, then CPA and later a lawyer. He worked for the Ada County prosecutor and was a partner in law firms before branching out on his own. He also had a practice in accounting, which he then carried to Ketchum, Idaho, and finally to Mackay, Idaho. He passed away in Arco on Feb. 9, 2021.
In 1961 he married Mary Stastny in Lincoln, Neb. Together they had six children, and divorced in 1982.
He is survived by his children: Timothy “Tim” of Boise, Idaho; Rosemary “Rose” (Scott) of Columbia, Md.; Kathleen “Kat” (Mike) of Waltham, Mass.; Nancy of West Hills, Calif.; Patricia “Patty” of Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; and Michael “Mike” of Weston, Mass. One brother, Frank, lives in Montana. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren are spread from Massachusetts to California. His two dogs are living happily with family in California.
Memorials in his name may be made to local animal rescue organizations. Arrangements are under the care of the Anderson Family Funeral Home in Arco.
