Robert Spencer

Robert Dennis Spencer, known to many as Father Bob, passed away January 25, 2022, at Cascadia of Boise in Boise, Idaho.
Bob was born in Warren, Pennsylvania, on March 20, 1939, to Robert Mead Spencer and Marguerite Mae (Ball) Spencer. Bob grew up in Youngsville, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Youngsville High School, the Virginia Theological Seminary, and the Academy for Pastoral Education in Columbia, South Carolina.
For over forty years Bob was both Parrish Priest and Hospital Chaplin in South Carolina, Idaho, and Wyoming. He continued his ministry until shortly before his passing as an Interim and Supply Priest and Chaplain to Retired Clergy in both Idaho and Wyoming.
Bob enjoyed camping, family and social, political, and environmental activism. “Jesus was neither liberal nor conservative. Jesus was a radical,” he was fond of saying.
Father Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Marguerite. He is survived by his children, Rob Spencer (Ellen) and James Barrett-Spencer (Tiffany); his grandchildren, Abbie Hollingsworth, Jordan Hansen (Sean), Alex Spencer and Kindal Spencer; his uncle, Dick Spencer; and numerous cousins, friends and flock.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 2066 N. Cole Rd. Boise, Idaho. Condolences may be left at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Human Rights Campaign, Virginia Theological Seminary, Paradise Point Episcopal Church Camp, or the Sierra Club.
