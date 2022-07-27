Robert Smelick

Robert Malcolm Smelick of Ketchum, Idaho, and former long term resident of Sausalito, California, was a force of life, man of great compassion, and loving husband, father, and grandfather who passed away on July 12, 2022, at the age of 80. He was preceded in death by his parents, Valentine and Mary Helen Smelick, and his brother, Don Ross.
Born in Phoenix, Arizona, in 1942 to Valentine and Mary Helen Smelick, Robert graduated from Central High School in 1960 where he was an athlete, student body president and beloved friend to many.
Robert went on to attend Stanford University where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in economics in 1964. While at Stanford, Robert was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, through which he made some of his dearest friends. He also spent a memorable time abroad with the Stanford in Italy program, which he proudly supported later in life. After graduating from Stanford in 1964, Robert traveled to Australia where he worked for the National Cash Register Company and, because of his unique knowledge as a computer systems analyst, was a highly sought after resource during an unprecedented period of technological change. He remembered his time in Australia with great fondness and made lasting relationships with Australian friends who became like family to Robert, his wife and their children. He returned from Australia in 1966 to attend the Harvard Business School, where he graduated with his MBA in 1968.
Following his graduation from Harvard, Robert began his investment banking career with Kidder, Peabody & Co. in New York. He moved to San Francisco in 1973 to lead the firm’s West Coast investment banking group until 1979 when he went on to become managing director of First Boston Corporation and took over leadership of the company’s West Coast investment banking branch. He then formed the Sterling Payot Company in 1989. With Robert as founder and managing partner, Sterling Payot provided corporate finance advice and made early stage investments in companies that spanned the telecom, emerging internet, and food and beverage industries, among others. In 2001, Sterling Payot closed its doors, and he went on to become the founder and CEO of Headland Ventures LP through which he continued his early stage investment activities. Robert was always a principled investor, supporting those companies whose missions and leadership he truly believed in.
Robert often reflected on the meaningful relationships he developed with business leaders—his mentors, colleagues and friends—over his 60 years as an investment banker, venture investor and engaged board member. These relationships inspired him to document the characteristics of leaders that result in the successful and innovative growth of companies, which he sought to capture and share with thousands of students over his 20 year career as a professor in leadership education. Robert founded and became CEO of the McBryde Institute in 2002 with the intent of bringing authentic voices of business leaders to the graduate business school classroom. Robert was awarded numerous faculty awards for his course titled, “Leadership and Cultures of Innovation,” which he taught at the University of Virginia (UVA) Darden School of Business. Teaching at UVA was one of his greatest joys in life. He was energized by his students, enjoyed sharing his experiential wisdom as a mentor and got a kick out of investing in some of his students’ early ventures as they embarked on their own business careers. Robert was a visiting lecturer at a number of other business schools around the country, including the University of Washington, Duke University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of California Davis and Harvard University.
True to his “Renaissance man” character, Robert will be remembered not only for his contributions as an investor, businessman, and professor, but also as a true advocate for and supporter of the arts. Most notable was Robert’s love for the ballet, where he leaves an indelible legacy. It was through his work with the San Francisco Ballet, where he served as a longtime board member and trustee, that his vision for Ballet Sun Valley—of Sun Valley, Idaho—was born. With Robert at the helm as its founder and chairman, Ballet Sun Valley was able to successfully bring annual world class ballet productions to the Sun Valley Pavilion in 2012 and then annually from 2017-2022 (virtual 2020 performance).
His professional successes were achieved in parallel to his having a loving family and fulfilling personal life. Robert met Gail Sterling in 1966 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was on his way to the Harvard Business School at the time and Gail was headed East to finish her undergraduate studies in Boston, where they then fell in love. They were married in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 1979 and made their home in Sausalito, California, where they raised their family and lived for 40 years. Robert and Gail have three children, Christopher (M.D. trained in neurology), Alexandra (Doctor of Chinese Medicine and Acupuncturist) and Gillian (M.D. trained in women's health). He was an extremely supportive and loving father who was very proud of his children’s achievements and enjoyed connecting with them about their respective fields of medicine. Robert was also a mischievous and fun-loving grandfather to his five grandchildren.
Robert was an innately curious man with a highly analytical mind and unique ability to connect with others. He identified challenges and opportunities in all facets of his life—as an investor, board member, businessman, real estate developer, ballet producer, professor and father—in a way that uniquely positioned him to support and problem solve for the benefit of the people, communities and organizations around him. He branded himself with signature tortoise shell glasses that failed to contain his bushy eyebrows, a sweater loosely draped over his shoulders, an infectious smile and of course, his Kettle One “martini” in hand. Repeatedly described as a “force of life” and “visionary,” he will be sorely missed and forever remembered for the ways in which he applied his many talents for good and positive change in the world.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Smelick; his three children, Christopher Smelick, Alexandra McBryde and Gillian DiLallo; his daughter-in-law, Rebekah Wilson; his two sons-in-law, Marcus DiLallo and Jeremiah Jernigan; his five grandchildren, Alexander Smelick, Jordan Smelick, Grady DiLallo, George DiLallo and Daphne DiLallo; his brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Terry Sterling; and his many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ballet Sun Valley.
Commented