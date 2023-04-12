Robert Louis Albright of Sun Valley died peacefully on Monday, March 27, 2023, surrounded by family.
“Robbie" as he was fondly known, was born in Mount Vernon, New York, on March 24, 1948, the eldest of six siblings. He was an avid lover of the outdoors and new adventures, particularly surfing, a hobby that flourished when his family put down roots in Thousand Oaks, California, in 1965. Soon after graduating California State University, Northridge, his passion for exploration and his second favorite past-time, skiing, led him to Sun Valley in 1976.
In the Valley, Robbie found work as a carpenter, a passion that would shape the trajectory of his career and lead him to purchase a piece of heaven in Elkhorn in 1978 where he would build his dream home. Robbie’s generous spirit would have his home always peaceful but never lacking in guests; he offered up his space to family members, traveling friends, and ski buddies alike—all grateful to sit on the porch and enjoy a beer in the afternoon sun with their host. Sun Valley would become an important place for Robbie’s family as well, and over time five of the six siblings in the Albright clan would come to call the area home.
An accomplished carpenter and contractor, Robbie’s work can be found in innumerable properties throughout the valley that he built or renovated over his 45-year career. His eye for detail and commitment to excellence was paramount in his work and life.
Robbie passed on three days after his 75th birthday. He will be remembered by his family and friends as a man who lived life by his own terms, while showing strength and compassion in all aspects. Robbie’s legacy will be carried on by those who knew him, those who loved him, and those who skied on powder days with him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wood River Hospice or the American Cancer Society in his honor. Memorial service to be held in summer 2023.
