Robert passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family and friends after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
He was born to Dennis and Bette Hall in Yankton, South Dakota. He graduated high school in Craig, Colorado. He entered the Navy and served for four years as an aviation technician and was released with an honorable discharge. He then moved to Bellevue, Idaho. He became an electrician. He worked for Wood River Electric for his friend and mentor, Mark Cole.
To everyone who ever met him, he was a respectable man. He loved to fish and hunt in Idaho with his best friend and hunting partner, Champ Church of Hailey, Idaho. Robert enjoyed his life in many ways including travel, golf, fly fishing, snowboarding and music.
He was known to many as “Big Rob,” the gentle giant. He never turned down a friend in need. He will be greatly missed, but now rests in peace.
He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Rochelle Hall; his mother and step-father, Bette and Dwayne Pavel of Seward, Nebraska; a brother, Richard Hall and Richard's wife Anne of Tulsa, Oklahoma; two sister-in-laws, Diana and Doug Minton of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Kendall and Wayne Jasmer of Durango, Colorado; brothers-in-law Derek Podleski of Kemmer, Wyoming, and Larry and Mark Podleski, both of Durango, Colorado.
A celebration of life will follow in the near future at his home in Hagerman, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, Rob wishes for you to make a donation to your favorite charity.
