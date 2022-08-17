Robert Hatch

Robert D. Hatch (Bob) returned to his Father in Heaven July 15, 2022.
He was born in Bellevue, Idaho, to Halbert and Inez Hatch on Nov. 18, 1941. He graduated from Bellevue High School in 1959. He worked for his brother, Max Hatch, where he met his wife, Lydella Bill, in Winnemucca, Nevada.
They have two sons, Robert (Lesia) Hatch Jr. of Layton, Utah, and Richard (Teresa) Hatch of Farmington, Utah; sister-in-law, Becky Vigil, of Woods Cross, Utah; one grandson, Taz (Leslie) Hatch of Bountiful, Utah; one granddaughter, Dominique (Kody) Hatch of Syracuse, Utah; one great-granddaughter, 1-year-old Izabell, 'little pumpkin'; and sister, Fae Barker of Bellevue, Idaho; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
Bob drove for Consolidated Freightways and was a 3-million-mile driver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and working on his little blue Volkswagen. He liked spending winters in Yuma, Arizona, with all of his wonderful Canadian friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Halbert and Inez Hatch; and two brothers, Gene and Max.
He was loved very much and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
"One Blanket One Love"
Memorial services will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 2 p.m., graveside at Bellevue Cemetery. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at 3 p.m. at Mahoney's, 104 Main St., Bellevue.
