Robert “Archie” Bouttier died unexpectedly at the age of 77 on Feb. 28, 2021, in the Twin Falls St. Luke’s hospital from surgery complications, with his wife, Helen, at his bedside.
Archie loved Helen, his family, friends and people in general, horses, dogs, cats and all animals, skiing, the mountains, horseback riding, hiking, farming and more. He had a charisma that made people want to spend time with him. Breeding Arabian horses was his passion (dwarabians.com) and he became an excellent hay farmer as a result of wanting to produce quality hay for his horses. He flew for United Airlines for 35 years until he retired at age 60. After his retirement from United, Archie continued working on his Arabian horse-breeding program, farming and working on his ranch, Drinkers of the Wind Arabians, which was such an important part of his life.
Born on July 30, 1943, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Mary and Robert Bouttier, Archie grew up in Manhattan Beach, Calif., and had many colorful stories of his childhood, teenage and college years with his friends from that time, many of whom he remained close with over the years. He graduated from Mira Costa High School and received his B.A. from California State College, Long Beach. How he went from being raised at the beach to becoming an Arabian horse breeder in Idaho is somewhat of a mystery, especially to his friends from his younger years.
Robert is survived by his wife, Helen Bonner; his siblings, Terry Lamb, James Lamb and Gina Bennett; his stepdaughter, Brooke Bonner, and son-in-law, Kyle Baysinger; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. His family of animals includes 44 Arabian horses, five dogs and six cats.
Archie always said that when he passed away he wanted a big party for all of his friends and family instead of a funeral or memorial service. Archie will have his party and celebration of life this summer. For those who wish to remember him with a memorial contribution, Mountain Humane, The Hunger Coalition or Idaho Conservation League are suggested, or any charity of your choice.
