Robert A. 'Bob' Bloomfield

Friends are invited to join Bob's family in a celebration of life Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Greg's home, 205 Easy St., Hailey (mid valley), from 4-7 p.m. Please RSVP to berkelee@gmail.com or text 435-513-1171.
