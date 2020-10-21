Rita J. Engelhardt, 87, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Wood River Chapel of Hailey, woodriverchapel.com.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Ketchum enacts new coronavirus health order
- Hailey tightens rules on COVID-19
- The Roundup: Friday, Oct. 16
- The Roundup: Monday, Oct. 19
- Bellevue Marshal arrested on felony drug delivery
- As young students fall behind, school board debates 4-day plan for elementary grades
- Fish rescue saves 2,460 trout in Bellevue
- Hotel project still compliant, city says
- Sun Valley man faces felony DUI charge
- Ketchum man charged in Monday night dispute
Images
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly robbed us of many daily comforts we enjoy…
As temperatures continue to drop and the holidays draw closer, millions of Ame…
Commented