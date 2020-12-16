It is among my greatest honors to be able to share a brief and incomplete description of my dad. He had strong opinions about life, death, friendship, consciousness and writing, of which I will do my best to adhere to.
Rick Slone is my father and what follows is a snapshot of what I imagine he would want to be shared about his personality, beliefs and of least importance, his accomplishments. A few weeks ago, he mentioned that society evaluates one’s life by the things that they have done, goals achieved, losses incurred, jobs held and objects acquired. He believed that these components alone paint an incomplete and inaccurate portrait but that we rarely look beyond or ask the necessary questions to see ourselves or others accurately. Instead, he was much more interested in one’s feelings associated with these components, believing that these emotions more accurately define the individual than the objects or events that preceded them. While I agree, and will do my best to honor this perspective, his “résumé” reinforced this viewpoint, and is what most people will expect in the coming paragraphs.
My dad was an author writing adventure stories for Surfer and Outside magazine, a speech writer and novelist, and held liner note credits to my college degrees. He was a surfer, riding waves in Hawaii, Fiji, Central America, Europe, Brazil, California and Canada. He was a mountaineer, climbing in Peru, the Himalayas and Alaska. He was a three-decade season pass holder in Sun Valley, also skiing in British Columbia, France and Italy. A youth diving champion, a college football athlete, a hockey player and baseball player. My dad was also an academic: a graduate of Princeton University, a member of Mensa and a voracious reader. When asked about any of these résumé bullets he would be happy to reminisce, but the summits, pow days or academic accomplishments were not what really interested him. Rick viewed these as a way to remember the experiences themselves, the friendships and the feelings that were inseparable from them.
Parental relationships are inherently asymmetric. In the beginning, parents are responsible for taking care of their children and keeping them safe. This dynamic often continues beyond the point when the child is able to act in their own best interest or learn from their own mistakes. But if you are lucky there will be a window when the parent and child can exist on level ground. The point when the parent allows the child the freedom to make their own decisions and prior to the time when the roles inevitably reverse. From an early age, my dad stopped trying to exert his agenda on who I should be or how I should act, enabling us to discover that sweet spot earlier than most. We talked about how lucky we were to enjoy the same outdoor activities, and from a young age he included me in his adventures and travels. Our relationship was special in that we were friends first and family second. He often said that “you choose your friends,” and I feel honored to have been chosen.
Donations can be made to the Rick Slone Memorial Fund at the Wood River YMCA, Ketchum, ID 83340. Friends of Rick’s have also set up a scholarship fund for his grandson, Palmer. Contributions can be sent to Cary Slone, Box 1401, Hailey, ID, 83333 in honor of the Palmer Richard Slone Educational Fund.
