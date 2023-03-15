Richard Sanders

Richard Ford Sanders was born on Nov. 4, 1937, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Joseph Ford Sanders and Avis Sargent Sanders. He passed away peacefully on March 7, 2023, in Bellevue, Idaho, with his children by his side.
Richard married Bunny Caudle Sanders on Oct. 31, 1959, shortly after joining the U.S. Army. They had two children, Suzanne and Todd, and were divorced 31 years later. Richard grew up in Hamer, Idaho, where he spent many days playing and fishing on Camas Creek. He attended school in Hamer and Roberts.
Fishing and hunting would become his favorite pastimes. He worked for Westinghouse for several years before leaving to help his parents run their grocery store and rural mail route in Terreton, Idaho. Eventually he and Bunny would assume proprietorship of Sanders’ Country Cash.
He was a talented carpenter and completed several home remodeling projects for neighbors in the Mud Lake/Terreton area. Later he and Bunny established Artistry in Oak, a retail store in Idaho Falls, Idaho, specializing in custom oak furniture, which he and Todd handcrafted. Richard was semi-retired for several years. During these years he spent summers in Centennial Valley, Montana, restoring buildings in the town of Lakeview, and winters in Ojai, California, creating a botanical garden.
Richard was a resident of the Cove of Cascadia in Bellevue, Idaho, for the last five years of his life. Suzanne and Todd wish to express their sincere appreciation to the staff for the compassionate care Dad received. He formed many friendships with staff and residents, especially with his buddies, David and Harvey. It is comforting to know that Dad had so many special friends who cared for him so much. We also wish to express appreciation to Jan with Wood River Hospice for being Dad’s special friend, visiting often and spending time with him.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Ford Sanders and Avis Sanders, and his sister, Edith Wheeler. He is survived by his children, Suzanne (Brett) Butikofer and Todd Sanders; his siblings, Mary Joyce (Roger) Helliwell, Gail Johnson and Rex Sanders; four grandchildren, Shad, Ciara, Boden and Dakota; five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Richard was an avid fly fisherman all of his life. He spent many hours fishing Idaho’s mountain streams. Later in life he could be found fishing from his boat on Henry’s Lake. We would like to believe that Dad has not really left us but has just gone fishing, because if there are blue ribbon trout streams in heaven, that’s where he’ll be.
A Celebration of Life honoring Richard will be held at a later date. Details will be made available.
