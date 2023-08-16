Richard Ronald Bowling

Richard Ronald “Rick” Bowling, 71, of Hailey, passed away July 2, 2023, after a short illness.
Rick was born March 11, 1952, in Boise, Idaho. Rick grew up in McCall, Idaho, and graduated from McCall-Donnelly High School in 1970.
After high school, Rick married Shari Green. Rick and Shari had two boys, Will and Tony. Although Rick and Shari later divorced, they had a lot of good years together. While in McCall, Rick worked at the McCall sawmill, Medley Sports, sold real estate and worked as a carpenter. Rick enjoyed living in McCall in his younger years, where he hunted, fished and rafted.
After leaving McCall in the early 1990s, Rick lived in Boise for a few years, then Hailey, where he worked as a carpenter in the Sun Valley area up until his death.
Rick was a “people person” and loved to shoot the breeze with folks while tipping back a few cold ones.
Rick is survived by his boys, Will and Tony; three brothers, Rhett, Jon (Becky) and Nat (Helen); granddaughter, Emily; grandson Lennox; and several nieces, nephews and some cousins.
You will be missed, brother.
A celebration of Rick’s life will be held Sept. 9, at 2 p.m., at Jon and Becky’s house, 710 Knights Road, McCall.
