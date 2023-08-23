Richard Roland Tucker, 82, and Pamela Joyce Tucker, 76, of Hailey, passed away peacefully July 30 and 31, 2023.
Hand in hand, they are together forever in Heaven. Their family here thanks you for all your love and support: Paige Carey, Dylan Carey, Lex Carey, Meagan Carey, Glen, Vicki, Renee Shapiro, David Tucker, Jake Tucker, and Kyle Tucker.
All our love to our extended family: Margo Ross, Erin Buell, Trish Smith, Ross Coleman, Jarod Langdon, Peter Becker, Ron and Stephanie Brown, Calvary Bible Church, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, PEO Chapter AM Sisters, Hospice of the Wood River Valley, and all our nurses and doctors at St. Luke’s Hospital.
Share their love and their big, bear hugs.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Share memories and photos at www.woodriverchapel.com.
Commented