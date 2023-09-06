Richard R. “Dick” Tucker, 82 years young of Hailey, accepted God’s hand of mercy on July 30, 2023, surrounded by family.
Dick was born Dec. 29, 1940, to Charles and Helen Tucker in Olympia, Washington. He was the youngest of four children. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Betty E. Sullivan and Connie Lee Castle; and brother, Charles W. “Bud” Tucker Jr.
He was blessed to have two special women in his life. The first “Love of his Life” he met while attending Washington State University studying for a B.S. degree in fine arts. She was Katherine Dana Jones. There was no doubt they were in love. They married on Oct. 30, 1964, in Tacoma, Washington, and had two beautiful children: Paige Antoinette and David Charles Tucker.
After various moves due to job opportunities, they put down roots in Kirkland, Washington, where they made their forever home. Kathy was suddenly called home by our Lord on Nov. 30, 2000. Dick found himself wandering through life without his soul mate and no true direction outlined for his recovery from such a loss.
He decided to move to Hailey to be near his daughter, Paige, and her family, and to begin a new chapter in his life living in this small mountain town that he loved so much. It is here where he met the second love of his life, Pamela Joyce Smith, with whom he fell in love and subsequently married on Nov. 10, 2002.
Dick grew up on his parents’ small farm, which he named “Tucker Inn,” and there understood the meaning of hard work and family commitment.
Athletic all through his life, whether in school sports, riding his bike or trekking through the “back forests and valley’s,” nature was a gift he cherished and caressed.
Art was his passion, and he truly believed that it was a gift from God. From paintings to sculpture and architectural graphic design, Dick always gifted his talents to family and friends. His hand drawn holiday cards were such a joy to receive.
Dick continually strived throughout his life to search the Holy Road and understand what the phrase “a man of faith” meant. He was more like his father than he realized. A preacher without being a preacher, he ministered to all that would listen.
Later in life, he posed the question to all he met: “Tell me your story.” He was genuinely interested in opening a dialogue to allow folks to “de-stress” and feel comfortable talking and relating how life has treated them. Allowing both his and their hearts to fully express that no matter what, we all have life experiences that make a difference, and that, in the end, is truly meaningful and worth sharing.
He perfected the art of “hugging” and gave hugs that were meaningful and comforting to all that needed them, sometimes as a surprise to the recipient. He never felt remiss or embarrassed about sharing his love and kindness with and to others.
If “Mr. Tucker” had a nexus for life, I believe he would say:
I have a choice each and every day. I choose to feel blessed; I choose to feel grateful; I choose to be excited; I choose to be thankful; I choose to be happy.
Perhaps my time seemed all too brief, don’t lengthen it now with undue grief, lift up your heart and share with me, God wanted me now. He set me free.
He is survived by his two children, Paige Carey and David Tucker; and four grandchildren, Meagan Carey, Dylan Carey (Lex Shapiro), Jake Tucker and Kyle Tucker.
A celebration of life will be held in the Fall.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Calvary Bible Church of Hailey would be welcomed.
