Richard Louis Emik, 76, passed away July 30th at Oak Creek Care Center in Kimberly, Idaho.
A long time Ketchum resident, Richard was born in St. Petersburg, Fla. He graduated from Utah State University in 1969 where he received his Landscape Architecture degree. He was also licensed in Arizona, California and Idaho.
Richard founded Landscape Enterprises in Phoenix, Ariz., in 1978 and moved to Ketchum in the early 80s and established Richard Emik Associates. He was involved in the landscape design of seven major projects, notably Golden Eagle Phase I and Croy Creek Preserve.
Richard’s passions were the outdoors, his dogs and fishing, and he was able to enjoy those for most of his life.
Memorial donations in his name can be made to the Mountain Humane in Hailey, Idaho.
