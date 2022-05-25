Richard Jay Williams 78, passed away on Jan.26, 2022, at his home in Elko, Nev. He was born in Buhl, Idaho, on Aug. 29, 1943. He was the eighth child of 10 born to J. Raymond (dad) and Alma Fruend (mom).
The family moved to lower Broadford, west of Bellevue, Idaho, when Richard was small. Richard grew up on the ranch there.
In the summer of 1962, Richard met a gal by the name of Barbara Dixon. In 1963, they tied the knot.
In that marriage, they were blessed with two sons: Donald Ray and James Richard. Richard loved his kids. He taught them hunting skills and gave them expert advice on being a mechanic. He really enjoyed the weekends when the family could go fishing.
Richard worked on a couple of ranches, also was manager of Sun Valley Gas Station and for Kirkman (Sun Valley) Stages. He also worked for Sluder Construction as a truck driver and mechanic for several years.
The family moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1983 where Richard worked as an insulator. The family returned to Bellevue, Idaho, in 1986 and, in 1987, moved to Elko, Nevada, where he worked for a couple of construction companies as a diesel mechanic.
In 1989 Richard and Barbara parted company, and he stayed in Nevada until his passing.
Being with his sons was really his life. He spent as much time with them as work schedules permitted.
Richard is survived by Barbara and his sons, Donald (Tiffany) of Spring Creek, Nev., and James of Richfield, Idaho; brothers, William (Jan) Williams of Star, Idaho, and Mike of Eagle, Idaho; sisters, Mable (Russ) Kite of Elko, Nev., Barbara Gorringe, of Washington, Karen Hudson of Missouri, Wilma Schmitt of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Myra Eichelburger of Washington; and half-sister, Marsha (Dat) Kriley. He is also survived by grandson, Alex Williams, of Arizona, and granddaughter, Ashlynn, of Spring Creek, Nev.
Richard has two step grand-daughters: Megan (Roman) Meeks and Hope (Jeromy) Holland, of Spring Creek, Nev.; and five step great-grandkids Emri, Auri, Jainna, Oliver and a brand-new Adelene.
Richard has now joined his family and friends that have passed before him: all of his grandparents, mom and dad, sisters, Melba Gray, Hazel Rickman; two grandsons, Curtis and Jessie Williams; stepsister, Roberta Huffer and Lamont Lovejoy, nieces and nephews.
Richard is and will be missed by so many lives that he touched through his whole life, but we know that one day we will all be together again.
Rest in peace, Richard. We love you so much.
A celebration of life (memorial) is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Bellevue City Park, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., so please bring chairs, drinks, sunscreen, sun bonnets and lots of stories and tall tales.
Everyone who knew Richard is welcome.
