Richard Goldberg

An exceptional man who lived a very, very good life. He loved his family thoroughly and unconditionally, nurtured so many people in their personal and professional lives, met people whoever and wherever they were with kindness and respect. As he told us, he never said anything that he didn’t believe to be true. He said the important things to the people he loved and interacted with, and he had a gift for pointing people to the truth. By example, he taught us to do that too, or at least to try. We know many, many people will miss him, and we will miss his physical presence beyond words.
He died unexpectedly at age 85 on Jan. 4 at his home in Westhampton surrounded by his family. Anyone is welcome, if you wish, to make a gift to East End Hospice (https://www.eeh.org), which provided him with kind and generous care. Survived with immeasurable love by his wife, Maggie; his sister, Barbara; his children, Suzanne and Lou, A.J. and Tim, and Biche, his grandchildren Adam and Julia, his Purrky, Jasper, Sugar, Jemma and Nessa, his extended family of origin and of choice, and his friends and colleagues.
