On the evening on July 22, 2022, our beloved Richard Frasier got on his heavenly Gold Wing motorcycle and met his Lord and Savior at the pearly gates.
Rick was born on Feb. 7, 1954. As a child he grew up with his siblings and extended family in Boise, Idaho. As all native Idahoans do, Rick loved the outdoors, enjoying riding his motorcycle, taking snowmobiles into the backcountry and skiing avidly.
Rick was an extremely talented craftsman builder and Sheetrock artist. He built and worked on homes throughout Idaho, including Sun Valley and McCall. Through the death of a close personal family member in 2003, he rediscovered his belief and dedication to the Catholic faith and community. Through this experience, he dedicated himself to the study of the Bible, the Ascension Priory of the Benedictine monks in Jerome, and through his work with Sister Regina and Katherine Gardner to feed the poor and work with various charities in Idaho throughout the years.
Rick was blessed with a daughter, Pam, who gifted him with three grandchildren. In addition, with various nieces, nephews and cousins. He is survived and sorely missed by his mother, Bernice; father, Ron; and his brothers, Dale (Sarah), Danny (Brenda), and Grant; his extensive and boisterous family members, including aunts and uncles, Rusty (Kevin), Pat (Harold), Polly (Merle), Charles, Fred (Maria), Jackie (Kenny), and David (Kathy). He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Deb and Francis Vincen; and his aunt, Shirley (Jim); also his grandparents, Carl and Irma Frasier; and uncle, Larry, and aunt, Carolyn.
Rick has touched countless lives and inspired many others. His passing has been devastating and will be missed by all the lives he touched. God speed Rick, until we meet again ... keep the light on and your eye on us all.
Mass will be held for Rick at St. Mary's Catholic Church on State Street in Boise on Friday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m. with a viewing at 10 a.m.
