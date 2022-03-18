Richard Ferguson, 87, passed away peacefully at his home on March 7, 2022. He was born on July 26, 1934, to Thomas and Naomi Ferguson and raised in Dinuba, California.
Richard lived in California, Nevada and Oregon before settling in Hailey in 1978. He was the well-dressed maitre d' at the Copper Basin Restaurant where he began to cultivate his Hailey family. He arrived in Hailey with his legendary, vast collection of vintage clothing and continued the hunt for collectibles such as clothing, vehicles and furniture at yard sales, auctions, flea markets and thrift stores for the next 42 years. Richard was a spirited, fun, thoughtful and colorful character with a great laugh. He either owned or could fix or find whatever you needed before you realized you even needed it.
He was a resourceful and talented man who built furniture, customized his house and who could repair and repurpose anything. Richard outfitted musicians, grooms and brides, bowlers, Ketchum Wide Open, and Ketchum Prom-goers with the finest vintage suits, western wear, hats, dresses and jewels.
He loved to dance, laugh (especially with TC) and drink pinot noir. He was a patient, loving, generous and unique man who had a vast network of loving friends and family around the West.
Richard is survived by his three children, Donna and Donald Ferguson and Shelley Marx; and grandchildren, Anthony (AJ), Joshua and Jacob; and six great grandchildren.
Richard will be forever missed and remembered by all. Special gratitude goes out to Gloria, Anthony, Barb, the steadfast Mark Acker and his longtime companion and care giver Sally Kern and her gaggle of goldens. Rest well, RR.
There will be a summer celebration of Richard’s life. Donations can be made to the Hospice of the Wood River Valley. Friends and family may leave a condolence, photo, or share a memory at www.woodriverchapel.com
