On Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, Dick Hare passed away peacefully at his home in Sun Valley surrounded by his family. He was 80.
At his core he wanted nothing more than kindness for himself and all that he encountered. In a life well-lived, he fostered friendships everywhere he went, filling every room he entered with abundant optimism.
On April 23, 1942, Dick Hare was born to Henry Harold Hare and Ruth Dunham Hare in Eagle Rock, California. While his father served valiantly under Patton in WWII, Ruth raised Dick and his two older siblings Bill and Barbara. Early on, Dick developed a passion for the Boy Scouts. Many weekends were dedicated to retreats and camping trips in the mountains around greater Los Angeles. He eventually earned the level of Eagle Scout, an accomplishment that defined how he approached life.
He spent hours shooting lay-ups on the rustic hoop in his backyard amidst the California citrus and sunshine. He also took great pride in his trumpet aperture, playing “Reveille” with limited regard for time or place. In the mid 1950s he was fortunate to march with his trumpet in two Rose Parades. In 1957 and 1958, he was elected student body president at Eagle Rock High School. To be identified and celebrated as a leader was of great importance to him.
In 1959, he enrolled in the University of Southern California. By the grace of God he joined the freshmen basketball team. Here, the legend of Dick “Head-fake” Hare was born as he relished being a part of the team. While he managed just a few points over the course of the season, he yielded life-long friendships and was a beloved teammate.
While the hoops scholarship didn’t pan out, he parlayed his personality and passion to become a USC Yell King. Nothing brought him more joy than leading 70,000 spirited fans in cheers of “Fight On” and playing “Charge” on his trusted trumpet. He was on the field when SC toppled Wisconsin in the 1963 Rose Bowl securing a national championship, a story that he proudly told throughout his life.
A few years later, he started a family and focused on his career with Proctor & Gamble. These years were defined by frequent moves for the family and a busy travel schedule. In 1979, he got the opportunity to move the family home to California.
The following summer, Dick coordinated a two-week family road trip exploring the West in the family Volvo. The open road and stunning landscapes profoundly impacted the family. A couple years later, a dear friend expanded the image of the West with an invitation to Sun Valley. Dick fell in love with the Sawtooths, and, in 1994, he made the Wood River Valley his full-time home.
The mountains inspired him and he knew “The Higher You Get: The Higher You Get.” His days were filled with hikes, fishing on the Big Wood, cross-country skiing, and adventurous rounds of golf. He instilled in his family the importance of getting outside and taking advantage of all of the sunshine of each day.
With a heart of gratitude and a mind for meaningful work, Dick was a dedicated and active philanthropist. He was a Board Member for BCRD, Galena Lodge, Sun Valley Summer Symphony, Sun Valley Center for the Arts-SVMoA, and on the Advisory Board for Power Up Galena. He never lost sight of all that had been given to him and had an intrinsic desire to help others.
In the fourth quarter of his life, Dick met Patty Duetting after a series of missed opportunities. Perhaps, it was “divine intervention” that brought them together, or maybe it was his humble and thoughtful nature. Soon they began to share their favorite spots with one another. Patty introduced him to her San Francisco through friends and experiences. He showed her the tranquil paradise of Lanai. Together they found their place and love in Sun Valley. Til the end, Dick was her true “Boy Scout”—the man who loved her dearly.
He will be truly missed by his wife, Patty; children, Mindy, Michelle, Dan; grandchildren, Tommy, Charlie, Susie, Taylor, Zach, Mason and Hudson; and brother Bill. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Ruth and his sisters Barbara and Patti.
A celebration of this amazing life will be held at 3 p.m. on June 5 at the Dollar Lodge.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of these organizations who served the community and he cared deeply about; Hospice & Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley and Wood River Community YMCA.
We invite family and friends to share a memory or leave a condolence at www.woodriverchapel.com
