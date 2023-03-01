Richard "Dick" Brehmer

Dick was born on Oct. 25, 1942, in Highland Park, Illinois. He passed peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 14, 2023. He grew up alongside his two sisters, Sue and Nancy; his younger brother, Bob; and his loving parents, Ida and Irv, all of whom he loved very much.
After high school he left to attend Pasadena City College, where he began his academic career. There he joined the diving team and found his love of being in the water. After graduating from PCC he left to attend the University of Hawaii. There, he graduated with Master of Arts degrees in Advertising and Hospitality. While attending the university, he acted as the director of Food Services. While living the good life in Hawaii, Dick met long time friends Chuck and Judy Webb. After working for 15 years at the University of Hawaii, he decided to follow Chuck and Judy to Sun Valley.
Once he arrived in Sun Valley, Dick immediately fell in love with the community and decided to stay. You might have known him from Trail Creek Cabin, where he ran the restaurant for many years. Or on the mountain, as the head of ticket checking. It was there where he met the love of his life, Shelly. Together they fell in love with the mountain lifestyle and all the many activities the valley had to offer. Spray Specialists was Dick’s painting business. You couldn’t miss his red Mercedes Benz Unimog truck. He was an active member at the Sun Valley Athletic club practicing yoga. He also loved playing golf at the Bigwood Golf Course. He adored swimming with the Zen Masters at Zenergy. One of his all time favorite activities was fly fishing across the Wood River Valley. He loved to travel with his family in his beloved Airstream trailer, “The Bernie B.” He loved being at the base of the mountain watching his son Colter ski or at the ice rink watching his daughter Marianne skate. Family was the most important thing in Dick’s life. All the many friends that he made here in Sun Valley were very dear to his heart. His charismatic personality charmed the likes of many and he was always there to lend a helping hand.
Dick will be extremely missed by many, but his spirit will shine on. The Brehmer family would like to thank Maura Christensen for her compassionate caregiving. They would also like to thank Wood River Hospice for its incredible staff and services provided. The Brehmer family requests that anyone considering sending flowers or gifts, instead, please make a donation to Wood River Hospice.
In the words of the late and always great Dick Brehmer, "If you got a good attitude, you got a good life." He would have wanted everyone he loved to cherish these words in remembrance of the beautiful, full life he lived.
