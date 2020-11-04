Richard Arthur Kluge, 85, of Hailey, passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2020, at the Cove of Cascadia in Bellevue.
He was born April 14, 1935, in Bozeman, Mont., the son of Earl and Agnes M. Kluge. He settled in Hailey in 1977 to enjoy the mountain life and raise his sons in a small town.
Richard loved attending his son’s athletic events and was passionate about fly fishing the Wood River and goose, duck and pheasant hunting. He retired from Power Engineers in the mid-’90s and then proceeded to travel the country in his fifth wheel with his wife, Joyce.
Richard is survived by his sons, Ken and Mike; nine grandchildren; two great-grandsons; and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Elaine Kluge.
At Richard’s request, no formal services will be held. Family and friends are invited to share photos, memories and stories and light a candle at woodriverchapel.com.
Commented