Rebecca Elizabeth Sanders, 75, of Hailey, Idaho, died Dec. 13, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are pending under the care of Wood River Chapel. Friends may leave a condolence, share a memory or photo, at www.woodriverchapel.com.
Updated: December 22, 2021 @ 8:42 am
