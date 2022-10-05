Becky was born July 29, 1971, in Boise, Idaho. She passed on Aug. 31, 2022, after a recent cancer diagnosis.
She married Sam, the love of her life, on Sept. 29, 2018.
Becky will be remembered for her caring heart and gentle spirit. She always had a twinkle in her eye, and you knew she was going to do or say something funny. We were so lucky to have her the time we were given. She will always be loved and missed.
Becky’s life lived in us, her laugh lifted us, her words were a gift to us. We have peace in knowing that Becky is now in God’s hands and joins Sam for eternity.
