Raymond Frank Castle, 76, of Jerome passed away Oct. 17, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at New Life Community Church, 800 West Main St., Wendell. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Raymond's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge strikes down ‘chilling’ defamation suit from Sawtooth Valley ranch owner
- Ketchum officials ask congressman for help on postal fees
- Valley doctor recognized by Idaho Hospital Association
- Winter storm watch issued for Blaine
- ITD: Little room for negotiation on planned ‘gateway’ stoplight
- Ketchum leaders give final nod to new development rules
- Winifred Proctor
- George W. King
- Connie and John Grabow
- Friedman winter 2022-2023 flight schedule announced
Commented