Join in the celebration of the splendid life of Randy Townsend on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Stanley Creek Fire Department. Look for signs. Hamburgers and hot dogs provided. Please bring your chairs, beverages and a salad or side dish to share.
