Born in Mountain Home, Idaho, June 1, 1955. Passed in Smiley Creek, Idaho, July 27. 2021.
Devoted husband to Rae, oldest son of Ernest and Roberta Townsend, prankster brother to Linda and Dale.
His adventurous childhood was spent in Albion, Idaho, and Mountain Home, Idaho, enjoying days filled with horseback riding, cowboying, snake hunting and rock throwing. He graduated from Mountain Home High School in 1974 and ITT Tech shortly thereafter and began a lifetime path of adventure and friendship.
This path included time as a heavy equipment operator, hydroelectric specialist at Lucky Peak Dam, heavy construction excavator, government packer for the U.S. Forest Service, National Park camp host/manager in Wyoming, Idaho, and Arizona, snow groomer for Custer County, Santa Claus for the Bellevue Library fundraiser and his most rewarding endeavor, firefighter. Randy’s contribution to firefighting began in his 20s when he was a wildfire hotshot with Shake Creek/Fairfield Ranger Service. His continued contribution to his community led him to be one of the founding fathers of the Smiley Creek Fire Department where he was recently appointed fire chief.
Randy has been the owner of R&R Repair in Smiley Creek for over 17 years. His time in Smiley Creek brought him the greatest friendships and satisfaction of his life. He called the Stanley Basin “home” and everyone there “family.”
Randy is survived by his wife, Rae; brother, Dale; sister, Linda; two nieces; two great nieces and many wonderful friends from Smiley Creek and the Stanley Basin. He truly loved the great friends in his Smiley Creek home that made his life there full and enjoyable. He always had a smile on his face, a twinkle in his eye and a heart eager to help anyone in need. He was a true “Idaho Gem.”
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Smiley Creek Fire Department. There are no funeral services at this time. We invite family and friends to post a photo or memory at www.woodriverchapel.com.
