Priscilla Ann Draper passed away peacefully in California on June 15, 2023, with her family at her side. She was 83 years old.
Born in Glendora, California, on Nov. 6, 1939, she graduated from the University of Redlands in 1961. After her marriage to her life partner, Ranney Draper, that summer, they moved to Orange County. They eventually settled in Laguna Beach, where they happily raised their three children—Ranney Blake, Mark Philip and Kristin Audrey—but a draw towards the mountains persisted. Discovering Sun Valley in 1974 on an RV trip, they ultimately purchased property along the Big Wood River as a part time home in 1988.
Here Priscilla loved redesigning and decorating her home (several times), as well as gardening, walking and hiking her dogs, skiing, fly fishing, tennis, entertaining family and friends including four grandchildren who share lifetime memories of holiday times here.
She especially enjoyed tennis at Harker Center, a women's hiking group and her long membership at St. Episcopal Thomas Church. Priscilla and Ranney's long support of The Wood River Land Trust led to the creation of the Draper Preserve along the Big Wood in Hailey and is a lasting legacy of her love of this valley.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ranney, the three children and their spouses and the grandchildren: Matt and Owen Grimm, Blake and Macy Draper.
The Draper Family will continue to savor the outdoor life here and our memories of the time here shared with Priscilla will endure with us forever.
