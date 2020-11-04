Philip Paul Schaefer, 72, passed away Oct. 26, 2020, in Ketchum, Idaho, with his wife and daughter by his side.
Phil was born July 30, 1948, in Great Falls, Mont., to Roman and Tess Schaefer.
He lived abroad for a good part of his youth in Cambridge and Greenham Commons, England, where he became an Eagle Scout. He returned to the U.S. and finished high school in Bellevue, Neb. Phil attended the University of Nebraska, graduating in 1972.
After graduating in Nebraska, he moved to Tacoma, Wash., where he began working in the car business. In 1983, he began purchasing Tacoma Dodge and was also partners in the Tacoma Nissan and Tacoma Subaru dealerships. Phil retired in 2010 and made Sun Valley, Idaho, his permanent residence.
While tremendously successful in business, Phil’s real success was in life. He was intelligent, funny, kind and generous. Truly an authentic person. He touched peoples’ lives and brought laughter to everyone in his life. Always present in the moment, he often was unfiltered, which was a refreshing part of who he was. He loved giving people he cared about nicknames, and if you had one you knew you were loved.
Phil had a great attitude toward his 15-year struggle with Parkinson’s disease and kept his sense of humor to the end. Prior to Parkinson’s disease, Phil was an athlete: biking, skiing, golfing and his favorite, softball. He loved being part of a team and hitting bombs over the left-field fence.
Phil is survived by his wife, Lynn; daughter, Kaelen; grandson, Kaden; brothers, Robert (Bobbi) and Flynn (Andi) with numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be planned at a future date.
Phil’s memorial page is available at woodriverchapel.com, where friends may leave a message or share a photo.
